Mandi: Indian Institute of Technology Mandi has celebrated its 12th Foundation Day here at Kamand in Mandi.

Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh Jai Ram Thakur was the Chief Guest and Mandi parliamentarian Ram Swaroop Sharma was guest of honor.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, in his address, acknowledged IIT Mandi’s progress and achievements. He said that the Institute has made its mark in research, collaboration, and international linkages.

He assured of all possible help to provide better connectivity and other infrastructure facilities in the institute. “This institution was a Pride of the State and Government was committed for strengthening the same,” he further added.

Prof. Ajit K. Chaturvedi, Director, IIT Mandi, elaborated IIT Mandi’s achievements. Prof. Chaturvedi informed the Chief Minister that the IIT Mandi had arranged and set up 15 dedicated classrooms equipped with all the necessary devices to ensure seamless classes for its students during the coronavirus pandemic.

At present, IIT Mandi’s faculty are involved in 37 sponsored research projects worth over Rs. 17.5 Crores and over 300 R&D projects, Prof. Chaturvedi revealed.

Chief Minister released book Scaling the Heights: An Institutional Biography on the occasion. The Chief Minister also distributed Faculty Awards, Staff awards and Students Awards on the occasion. He awarded Teachers Award to Dr. Amit Jaiswal, Dr. Hitesh, Dr. Ajay, Dr. Rahul, Dr. Mausami, Dr. Devika, Dr. Dalip, Dr. Manoj, Dr. Narsareddy, Dr. Rahul and Dr. Rajesh. He awarded Staff Award to Sunil, Milan, Daulat Ram, Deshmesh, Nangu Ram, Ram Prakash, Navin, Dinesh, Navish, Vijay, Hem Raj, Succha Singh, Ravinder Kumar, Hem Singh and Makhan Singh. He gave away Students Awards to Aryan Singh, Sachit Yadav and Parrthasarathi Nayek.