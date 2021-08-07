Kullu: Kullu police has arrested three including a woman from Delhi with 117-gram chitta (heroin) at Shishamati in Kullu district.

The accused have been identified as Sushmita (22), resident of Malviya Nagar, New Delhi, Vikas Hudda (41) and Vikram Dahiya (31), both residents of Sonipat district, Haryana.

According to the reports, police received a tip that big contraband of heroin is being brought to Kullu. A police team then set up a check post near Shishamati, Kullu and stopped a car (HR 06N 0010) for checking. During the checking, police found the contraband from the accused and arrested them immediately. Police has also seized the contraband and the car in which the accused were travelling in.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Kullu Gurdev Sharma confirmed the report and said further investigation is going on. He said that the main accused is Vikram Dahiya, who was earlier arrested in a matter related to cannabis.