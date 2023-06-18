Himachal Pradesh is bracing itself for the potential impact of the formidable Cyclone Biparjoy. After leaving a trail of destruction in Gujarat, this cyclonic system is now making its way towards the hilly state.

The Meteorological Department has issued a warning that the effects of Cyclone Biparjoy will be felt in Himachal Pradesh from Sunday, June 18, and continue into the following day. With the arrival of Cyclone Biparjoy, the state is expected to experience a significant shift in weather patterns, including pre-monsoon showers and the possibility of stormy conditions.

As the cyclone progresses towards Himachal Pradesh, it is anticipated to traverse through Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh, gradually losing intensity but still carrying the potential for heavy rainfall.

The Meteorological Department has cautioned residents about the likelihood of heavy rain, accompanied by hailstorms, thunder, and strong winds blowing at speeds ranging from 30 to 40 kilometers per hour. These adverse weather conditions are expected to persist for the next two days, with Sunday and Monday projected to witness the highest levels of precipitation.