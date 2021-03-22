Janjehli: To speed up water conservation, the Himachal Pradesh Government has decided to construct a ‘Water Harvesting Structure’ in every Jal Shakti Sub-Division of the State.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, in the State Level World Water Day function at Kuthah ground near Janjehli in Seraj Vidhan Sabha, announced to construct atleast one ‘Water Harvesting Structure’ in every Jal Shakti Sub-Division of the State for rainwater harvesting and water conservation during the Golden Jubilee year of Statehood.

The Chief Minister said that “the State Government has taken this decision as per the call of the water conservation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure water conservation and rainwater harvesting in the State.”

To check the quality of water, a special campaign would be launched in the first fortnight of June, under which samples of water to be taken in villages, schools and anganwadi centers would be tested in the laboratory, the CM added.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the ‘Jal Shakti Abhiyan: Catch the Rain’ campaign on World Water Day via video conferencing from Delhi.

The campaign would be undertaken across the country, in both rural and urban areas, with the theme “Catch the Rain, where it falls, when it falls”.

It would be implemented from 22nd March 2021 to 30 November 2021 in the country and would be launched as peoples’ movement to take water conservation at the grass-root level through peoples’ participation.