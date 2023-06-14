In a significant operation, the Shimla Police apprehended a young man and seized 22.59 grams of chitta, a banned narcotic substance. The successful action took place during routine patrolling on the Lalpani bypass, resulting in the arrest of the suspect and the confiscation of the illegal substance.

During their patrol on the Lalpani bypass, the police team intercepted a car (HP 8A-5323) travelling from the Khalini side. Acting on suspicion, they conducted a thorough search of the vehicle and uncovered a packet containing 22.59 grams of Chitta. The authorities wasted no time in apprehending the car’s driver, identified as Lakshiram, a resident of Hiranagar Shimla. The police promptly took him into custody and impounded the vehicle.

The Shimla Police are investigating the matter to ascertain the origin and intended destination of the seized chitta. Under the jurisdiction of the Sadar police station, a case has been registered against the accused under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. The suspect will be presented before the court.

Confirming the incident, SP Shimla, Sanjeev Gandhi, emphasized the commitment of the police force to combat the illicit drug trade. This successful operation showcases their dedication to maintaining law and order and protecting the community from the harmful effects of narcotics.

The seizure of 22.59 grams of chitta highlights the ongoing efforts of the Shimla Police to crack down on drug-related offences.

The police ask the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities or information related to drug trafficking. By working together, the community and law enforcement can further strengthen the collective fight against narcotics and create a safer environment for everyone.