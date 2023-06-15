The Churah forest division is grappling with an alarming issue: the illegal felling of trees. Each new case seems to intensify the concerns of the forest department. However, a recent development in the form of an anonymous letter has shed light on the gravity of the situation, exposing the illicit activities taking place.

In Forest beat Khairna and Chungi of Forest Circle Churah, a fresh incident of illegal felling, specifically targeting green deodar trees, has come to the forefront. The anonymous sender, who remains unidentified, brought attention to the matter by submitting a letter to the Principal Forest Secretary. Alongside the letter, numerous photographs documenting the unlawful tree-cutting were provided as evidence.

Rather than instilling hope, this anonymous letter has revealed the extent of the illegal felling problem, compelling the authorities to take immediate action. Recognizing the severity of the issue, the government has swiftly responded by directing the Divisional Forest Officer of Churah to conduct a thorough investigation. To ensure transparency and unbiased findings, an inquiry committee, led by Forest Range Officer Chakoli, has been formed. The committee’s primary task is to visit the affected forest beats and ascertain the truth behind the alleged illegal felling.

With a sense of urgency, the inquiry committee aims to compile its detailed report within 15 days. Should the allegations of illegal felling be substantiated, officers and employees of the forest department may face serious consequences for their involvement.

Although the anonymous letter does not offer hope, it serves as a catalyst for change. It has exposed the illegal activities taking place in the Churah forest division and has prompted the forest department to take decisive steps to address the issue.