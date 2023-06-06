Una district is poised to experience a remarkable economic upturn as Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) receives the green light from the Centre Government to establish a state-of-the-art ethanol plant. With a projected investment of Rs. 500 crore, this transformative project is set to revolutionize the region’s economy and offer new avenues of employment.

The ethanol plant is expected to provide both direct and indirect employment to approximately 300 individuals, offering a much-needed boost to the livelihoods of farmers and residents in Kangra, Hamirpur, Bilaspur, and other parts of the state. Leveraging the abundant availability of raw materials such as rice, sugarcane, and maize in these districts, the plant’s establishment will empower farmers and promote economic stability within the region.

In addition to the promising employment prospects, the ethanol plant is anticipated to significantly contribute to the state’s revenue. It is estimated that the project will generate an annual income of around Rs. 20 to Rs. 25 crore through State GST. This infusion of funds into the state’s coffers will provide the government with additional resources to invest in key areas such as infrastructure development, social welfare programs, and initiatives that foster overall progress and well-being.

The State Government has demonstrated its commitment to this venture by pledging to invest 50 percent equity in the ethanol plant. This collaborative effort between the government and HPCL underscores their shared vision for sustainable development and inclusive growth. To expedite the project’s implementation, the district administration has been directed to swiftly initiate land acquisition procedures for the approach road from Bhanjal, ensuring the seamless construction of the plant.

At the heart of this ambitious undertaking lies the production of ethanol, a versatile and environmentally friendly fuel. Whether derived from starch or sugar-based feedstocks like corn grain and sugarcane or from cellulosic materials such as wood chips and crop residues, ethanol remains a clear and colourless liquid. Blending ethanol with petrol and diesel not only reduces vehicular emissions but also plays a pivotal role in safeguarding the state’s natural environment.

The establishment of HPCL’s ethanol plant in Una district heralds a new era of economic prosperity, job creation, and sustainable practices. As the region embraces this opportunity, it sets a shining example for other areas to harness their local resources and drive economic growth while prioritizing environmental preservation. The combined efforts of the Centre Government, the State Government, and HPCL symbolize a shared commitment to the welfare of the state’s farmers, residents, and the sustainable future of the region as a whole.