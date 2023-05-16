Una – Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) has announced its partnership with the Himachal Pradesh government to set up a state-of-the-art ethanol plant in Jeetpur Behri, Una district. The ambitious project, with an investment of Rs. 500 crore, aims to bolster the local economy, generate employment, and contribute to the country’s renewable energy goals.

In a recent meeting led by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, it was revealed that the state government is committed to contributing 50% equity in the project and providing full support to HPCL for the smooth construction of the ethanol plant. The Chief Minister highlighted the project’s significance in creating job opportunities and self-employment prospects for the local population, particularly for farmers in Kangra, Hamirpur, Bilaspur, and neighbouring districts of Punjab.

Recognizing the importance of the project, CM Sukhu directed the district administration to expedite the land acquisition process for the approach road from Bhanjal within the next 10 days. He also instructed them to remove any hurdles that may impede the plant’s construction. In a show of further commitment, the Chief Minister allocated an additional 20 acres of land for the plant, emphasizing the government’s dedication to facilitating the project’s expansion and success.

The establishment of the ethanol plant aligns with the government’s vision of promoting sustainable and eco-friendly energy solutions. The proposed grain-based ethanol plant is expected to have a substantial positive impact on the region’s economy by creating job opportunities and fostering growth in the agricultural sector.

HPCL has expressed its assurance to present the Chief Minister’s proposal to its Board of Directors for consideration. This collaboration signifies the company’s commitment to exploring clean energy alternatives and its confidence in the region’s potential.

The construction of the ethanol plant is slated to commence in the near future, with the Himachal Pradesh government and HPCL working hand in hand to ensure its successful implementation. Once completed, the project will not only strengthen the local economy but also contribute significantly to the country’s renewable energy targets.