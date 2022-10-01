Shimla: The gross GST collection in the month of September 2022 is ₹ 386 crores.

Commissioner State Taxes and Excise Yunus informed that the state has registered 18 per cent growth in the GST Collection.

“The GST collection in the first six months of the current financial year has grown by 28 per cent to ₹ 2641 crore against the tax collected during the same period last year,” Excise Commissioner added.

Commissioner said that the collections have maintained a handsome growth trajectory so far in the current financial year because of various policy and administrative measures taken by the Department of State Taxes and Excise to improve taxpayer compliances and strengthen enforcement-related activities.