Dr. Yashwant Singh Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni has announced an extension of the application deadline for undergraduate programs (Normal seats) until June 11, for the academic session 2023-24.

To ease the application process, students can conveniently apply online by visiting the university’s official website. The university has also extended the deadline for UG self-financing seats until June 28, catering to students who may have missed the initial deadline.

Notably, the university is renowned for its postgraduate programs as well, offering MSc courses at the College of Horticulture and the College of Forestry located at the main campus in Nauni and Neri, respectively. The last date for online applications for MSc programs is June 17.

The UG entrance test is scheduled for June 18 and the PG entrance test is scheduled for June 25. The UG entrance test will be conducted at multiple locations including Solan, Hamirpur, Sundernagar, Palampur and Rampur. Results for the UG entrance test will be declared on June 26, followed by the announcement of results for PG programs on July 2. On June 30, the university will publish the list of candidates selected for UG self-financing seats, adding to the anticipation for aspiring students.

Admissions to UG normal seats will be based on the performance in the UG entrance test, while the merit of marks obtained in English, Physics, Chemistry, and Biology/Mathematics at the 10+2 level will be considered for admission to UG self-financing seats. For those aspiring to pursue postgraduate studies, admission to PG programs will be determined by the marks achieved in the PG entrance test.