Una – In a significant development for the district of Una, Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced plans for the establishment of an ethanol plant during a meeting with Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) officials. The plant, to be located in Jeetpur Behari, aims to bolster the region’s economy while contributing to environmental sustainability.

During the meeting, Chief Minister Sukhu disclosed that both HPCL and the State Government would collaborate on financing the construction of the ethanol plant, with the state covering expenses such as the allocated land for the project. Anticipated to commence operations within two years, the plant is projected to yield an impressive monthly revenue of Rs. 21 crore and produce 1.5 lakh liters of ethanol daily.

The Chief Minister emphasized the multi-faceted benefits of the ethanol plant, highlighting its pivotal role in pollution control and environmental conservation. Furthermore, he underlined the potential for the industry to become a cornerstone for employment and self-employment opportunities, particularly for local farmers.

“The ethanol plant is not only a strategic move towards a greener and more sustainable future but also a promising avenue for economic growth in Una,” Chief Minister Sukhu stated.

Expressing commitment to the ambitious goal of transforming Himachal into a green energy state by March 31, 2026, Chief Minister Sukhu affirmed that the state government was actively implementing various schemes and programs across the region to achieve this milestone.

The announcement has been met with enthusiasm, as the ethanol plant holds the promise of not only elevating Una’s economic landscape but also contributing significantly to the state’s broader environmental and energy objectives. The even distribution of construction costs between HPCL and the State Government reflects a collaborative effort to ensure the successful realization of this crucial project.