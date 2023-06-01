The Himachal Pradesh Taxes and Excise Department have witnessed a remarkable surge in revenue generation, achieving a growth rate of 13% in the April and May months of 2023. According to Commissioner Yunus, the department collected Rs. 1004 crore in the current fiscal year until May 31, surpassing the previous year’s collection of Rs. 890 crore within the same period.

To further bolster GST collection, the department has adopted a proactive approach. It has prioritized the expeditious scrutiny of returns, timely completion of GST audits, and enhancing the skill set of tax officers. Additionally, the department aimed to verify 13 lakh e-way bills during the present financial year. During the initial two months, officers scrutinized 1.85 lakh e-way bills and imposed penalties amounting to Rs. 92 lakh on violators.

Taking a stringent stance against fraudulent taxpayers, the department has successfully identified multiple non-existent registrations in recent months. On May 15, 2023, a two-month-long nationwide campaign was initiated to combat fraudulent GST registrations. The campaign’s primary objective is to expose deceitful GST registrations and prevent false input tax credit (ITC) claims arising from fake or illegitimate registrations. By uncovering these illicit practices, the campaign aims to plug revenue leakages within the state. In the initial phase, the department has discovered eight fictitious firms among 129 under suspicion, responsible for evading taxes amounting to Rs. 10.49 Crore. Stringent actions are being taken against these fraudulent taxpayers.

In addition to combating fraudulent activities, the department is actively implementing the GST revenue enhancement and capacity augmentation project. This project is set to significantly improve the department’s data analysis capabilities, further strengthening its revenue generation efforts. Commissioner Yunus expressed optimism regarding the project’s potential impact.

With the Himachal Pradesh Taxes and Excise Department’s effective measures and commitment to curbing tax evasion, the state is poised for continued revenue growth and strengthened financial stability.