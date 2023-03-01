Shimla: Goods and Service Tax (GST) Collection in Himachal Pradesh has registered an increase of 25 per cent in the month of February.

The Excise and Taxation Department has recorded a collection of Rs. 377 crores, Excise Commission Yunus said in a press communiqué here on Wednesday.

The GST collection in the current financial year has also registered an increase of 21 per cent as the department has collected revenue of Rs. 4933 crores till February 2023 and is confident to surpass the revenue target of Rs. 5130 crores fixed by the Government for the current ending financial year, Excise Commissioner further added.

The handsome growth in GST collection during the current financial year is the result of strengthened enforcement alongside improved taxpayer compliance.

Yunus said that the department has verified 12 lakh e-way bills in the current financial year and a sum of Rs 8.18 crore was collected for the violation of e-way bills during road checks conducted by the department.