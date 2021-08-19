Shimla: In the wake of a recent spike in covid-19 cases the Himachal Pradesh government has made online registration compulsory to enter the state. All interstate movements are going to be monitored through Covid e-registration software.

A notification regarding this order has been issued on Wednesday by the State Executive Committee.

As per the notification, entry and exit of daily and weekend commuters such as government officials, industrialists, traders, suppliers, factory workers, project proponents, service providers and people who intend to commute for medical purposes are exempted from the restrictions subject to their registration all covid e-registration software.

All goods carriers whether loaded or unloaded and movement of goods are exempt from the restrictions.

Children below the age of 18 if accompanied by parents or guardians with vaccination certificates (fully vaccinated) have also been exempted from carrying negative rt-pcr reports.

Himachal Pradesh has been witnessing a surge in coronavirus cases for the last few days that has worried the people as well as the government. On Wednesday, one person died while as many as 261 more tested positive for the virus. Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur had also hinted at strict measures in the coming days if coronavirus cases continue to spike. So far, as many as 2,10,980 have tested positive for the virus in the state.