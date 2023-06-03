Shimla: In a positive development, doctors have decided to bring an end to their pen-down strike following a productive meeting with Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. During the meeting, the Chief Minister reassured the medical community that the State Government has not abolished the Non-Practicing Allowance (NPA) for medical officers but has temporarily withdrawn it.

One of the key agreements reached during the meeting was the delegation of Drawing and Disbursing Officer (DDO) powers to the Principal of the Medical Colleges. This move will streamline administrative processes and facilitate efficient management within medical institutions. Additionally, the doctors’ demand for representation in the Himachal Pradesh Medical Corporation was also accepted by the Chief Minister. Furthermore, time-bound Departmental Promotion Committees (DPCs) will be established to ensure timely promotions for doctors.

Addressing concerns raised by contractual doctors, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu provided assurance that they will not be deprived of the NPA benefits. It was emphasized that the pen-down strike carried out by the doctors was unnecessary, as the State Government had not terminated the NPA for doctors working in various health institutions. The Chief Minister urged the medical fraternity to engage in constructive dialogue with the government before resorting to strikes or protests.

Highlighting the proactive measures taken by the current State Government within their short tenure of five months, Chief Minister Sukhu emphasized their commitment to the well-being of the medical community. Apart from augmenting the number of doctors, the government is actively working on creating and filling various positions for para-medical staff, thereby strengthening the overall healthcare infrastructure.