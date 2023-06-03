Shimla: The Election Department has commenced the Special Summary Revision of Photo Electoral Rolls for all 68 Assembly Constituencies in the state. With the qualifying date set as 1st January 2024, this comprehensive revision aims to ensure the accuracy and integrity of the electoral rolls.

The spokesman of the Election Department emphasized the importance of this revision process and outlined the various stages involved. The training of Electoral Registration Officers (EROs), Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AEROs), and Booth Level Officers (BLOs) has been scheduled from 1st June to 20th July 2023. These training sessions cover all relevant laws, guidelines, and the latest IT applications and systems related to electoral registration.

Following the training, BLOs will conduct house-to-house verifications from 21st July to 21st August 2023. During this period, discrepancies in the electoral roll will be addressed, and efforts will be made to improve image quality by replacing blurred, poor quality, and non-specification images. Additionally, a thorough evaluation and restructuring of section and part boundaries, along with the identification and rectification of gaps in the electoral system, will take place from 22nd August to 29th September 2023.

The subsequent stages of the revision process include the preparation of supplements and the integration of the draft roll with reference to 1st January 2024, which will be conducted from 30th September to 16th October 2023. The integrated draft electoral roll will be published on 17th October, marking the beginning of the claims and objections period, which will run until 30th November 2023. All claims and objections will be duly addressed and resolved by 26th December 2023. Finally, the electoral roll will be officially published on 5th January 2024.

The spokesperson called upon all eligible citizens residing in the state to extend their fullest cooperation to the booth-level officers during the house-to-house verification process. Furthermore, citizens, political parties, NGOs, and community organizations are encouraged to inspect the photo electoral rolls during the draft publication period from 17th October to 30th November 2023. Their proactive involvement is crucial for ensuring the inclusion of eligible electors and the removal of ineligible names from the electoral rolls.