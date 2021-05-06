Shimla: Transport Minister Bikram Singh has appealed to Himachal Pradesh Private Bus Operators Union to call off the strike. He has assured them that the state government will resolve their issues and will consider their demands after May 16.

Singh said that the government is seriously considering the proposal of working capital and tax waiver by private bus operators.

He has said that the people are already facing many problems due to the pandemic and suspending bus services due to strike has increased their inconvenience.

Meanwhile, private bus operator’s union’s strike continued on Thursday. However, some private bus operators decided to resume the bus services for few routes.