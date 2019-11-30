Clean polluted rivers, Chief Secy directs Pollution Control board

Check the quality of rivers water through Water Quality Monitoring Station

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Chief Secretary Dr. Shrikant Baldi directed the Himachal Pradesh State Pollution Control Board to clean up seven polluted river stretches of Sukhna, Markanda, Sirsa, Ashwani, Beas, Giri and Pabbar on priority and implement action plan prepared by the Pollution Board immediately.

Dr. Baldi, in a review meeting for the implementation of the action plan prepared by Himachal Pradesh State Pollution Control Board, said Himachal Pradesh is known for the clean and healthy environment; therefore, it is necessary that natural resources especially water and air should be free from all kind of pollutants.

Chief Secretary directed the Pollution Control Board to regularly check the quality of the rivers through Continuous Water Quality Monitoring Station data received from Irrigation and Public Health (IPH) Department.

Himachal CS directed the Rural Development Department for setting up of Solid Waste Management facility at Kala Amb in district Sirmaur within a timeframe. He asked the IPH Department to ensure completion of project proposal for sewage management by laying pipelines and installation and commissioning of Sewerage Treatment Plant (STP) at Nalagarh in district Solan, at the earliest.

He directed officers to expedite the installation of new STP of 2.0 MLD capacity for Panthaghatti area and septage management under AMRUT-Misson for management of faecal sludge including drains contributing sewage into Ashwani khad in district Shimla. He also directed for timely completion of the expansion of existing STPs and installation of new STPs in district Mandi.

Dr. Baldi directed the officers to expedite work of sewer connection and sewer line up-gradation at Naduan in district Hamirpur. Directions were given to pace up the progress of installing one STP at Theog and two in Kotkhai area of district Shimla.

He also asked the Forest Department to ensure that the proposed plantation, as per action plan, in various polluted river stretches was completed within time.