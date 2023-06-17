IIT Mandi gears up to host the prestigious G20-S20 meeting from 21st to 30th June 2023; Global experts and policymakers converge to address pressing challenges and promote inclusive development; Diverse themes including holistic health, skill development, technology for defense, society, and renewable energy take center stage.

Mandi: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Mandi is all set to become the hub of global collaboration as it hosts the G20-S20 meeting from 21st to 30th June 2023. This significant event aims to bring together experts, policymakers, and key stakeholders from G20 countries to foster inclusive and sustainable development worldwide. With participation expected from dignitaries and delegates from across the globe, the meeting promises to be a platform for sharing innovative ideas, best practices, and addressing pressing challenges.

The G20-S20 summit will focus on various themes, including holistic health, skill development, technology for defense, society, and renewable energy. By delving into these critical areas, the summit seeks to generate actionable insights that can drive progress and pave the way for a more inclusive future.

Expressing his enthusiasm, Prof. Laxmidhar Behera, Director of IIT Mandi, highlighted the institute’s commitment to skill development and sustainable initiatives. He stated, “IIT Mandi is dedicated to developing skilled manpower in areas such as sustainable development, climate-controlled agriculture, AI & Robotics, drone technology, cloud computing, cyber-physical systems, manufacturing, and automation. These efforts align with national missions like Make-in-India and contribute to the vision of making India a Skill Capital of the world, as envisioned by our Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi.”

The G20-S20 meeting will feature esteemed speakers and thought leaders, including Prof. Ashutosh Sharma, Co-Chair of S20 and former DST Secretary, Padma Shri Satish Kumar, Chairman of ARB, Prof. K K Pant, Director of IIT Roorkee, Prof. Manoj S Gaur from IIT Jammu, Dr. Sat Bir Singh Khalsa from Harvard Medical School, USA, Prof. Baldev Setia, Director of PEC Chandigarh, Padma Shri Dr. Janak Palta McGillian, Founder & Director of the Centre for Sustainable Development, Dr. Kingshuk Banerjee, Director of Hitachi India, and Dr. Vikas Kumar, Chairman of AR & DB.

The event will kick off with the celebration of International Yoga Day on 21st June, where researchers from the institute will demonstrate various technology-enabled yoga and meditation practices for holistic health. Showcasing innovative products such as posture-correcting yoga mats and AR-VR-enabled immersive meditation, IIT Mandi aims to promote the integration of technology and wellness for overall well-being.

With its focus on sustainable energy solutions and their impact on development, the G20-S20 meet at IIT Mandi is poised to make significant contributions towards global collaboration, fostering inclusive growth, and driving transformative change.