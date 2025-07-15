Patna/New Delhi — In a revelation that raises serious concerns about national security and the integrity of India’s democratic process, the Election Commission’s ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of Bihar’s voter list has unearthed a disturbing trend: foreign nationals from Nepal, Bangladesh, and Myanmar have allegedly infiltrated the electoral rolls using fraudulently obtained Indian identity documents.

Sources in the poll body have confirmed that Block Level Officers (BLOs), while conducting a door-to-door verification survey, identified numerous individuals of foreign origin who managed to acquire Aadhaar cards, ration cards, and domicile certificates—documents that should be exclusive to Indian citizens. These individuals were found to be living in Bihar and, shockingly, registered as voters ahead of the Assembly elections.

The Election Commission has confirmed that these suspicious entries will be investigated thoroughly from August 1 to August 30, and if proven, such names will be removed. However, the scale of the findings has triggered fears of a systematic and long-running security breach, with potentially thousands of non-citizens participating in Indian elections—a possibility that not only compromises the sanctity of the democratic process but could be exploited by hostile entities for subversive purposes.

Citizenship Compromised, System Manipulated

What makes this development alarming is not just the illegality of foreign nationals voting, but the ease with which they’ve gained access to government-issued documents meant exclusively for citizens. The fact that these individuals could obtain ration cards and Aadhaar—often considered gateways to multiple welfare schemes and benefits—indicates a deep-rooted nexus involving local officials, document forgers, and political interests.

This is not just a bureaucratic lapse. It’s a clear and present threat to national security.

Opposition-Centre Political Crossfire

While the Election Commission maintains that the exercise is meant to clean the voter rolls, the timing—just months before the state elections—has sparked fierce political controversy. The RJD, Congress, and other opposition parties have accused the EC of using the revision as a tool for deliberate voter exclusion, claiming that the process is being rushed and lacks transparency.

The BJP, however, has countered with an unsettling question: “If the exercise targets fake voters, why is the Opposition worried?” The retort not only deepens political polarisation but also indirectly suggests that fake voter blocs may be politically mobilised, adding another layer of complexity to an already volatile situation.

Matter Reaches Supreme Court

The seriousness of the issue has forced its way to the Supreme Court, where petitions by RJD MP Manoj Jha, Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra, ADR, PUCL, Yogendra Yadav, and others have challenged the revision drive. The apex court has not stayed the EC’s process but raised grave concerns over the timing and scale of the operation, especially when over eight crore voters are being verified.

The court warned that genuine Indian voters could be excluded just before the elections, without sufficient time to appeal. “Your exercise is not the problem… it is the timing,” the court observed. It went on to say, “There is nothing wrong with removing non-citizens from the rolls… but this must be done independently of the election.”

National Security Must Come First

This is not merely a logistical or political issue—it is a potential breach of India’s internal security. If foreign nationals can acquire identity documents and voting rights with such ease, the implications go beyond Bihar. Electoral manipulation, demographic shifts, resource allocation, and even national policymaking could be undermined if this trend goes unchecked.

As the country prepares for elections, the government and the Election Commission must answer a fundamental question: how did foreign nationals get Indian documents—and who let it happen?

This is a wake-up call, not just for Bihar but for the entire nation. The integrity of the voter list is not just about fair elections—it’s about protecting India’s democratic fabric from invisible and dangerous intrusions.