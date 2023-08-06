Chamba: Tragedy struck the Churah sub-division of Chamba district as an SUV carrying six police personnel met with a fatal accident. The vehicle veered off the Teesa-Bairagarh Road and plunged into a ravine near the Tarwai Bridge. The incident, which occurred around 10:00 am, resulted in the loss of six police personnel lives.

WHEN DISASTER STRUCK, the SUV was on a routine patrolling mission from Bairagarh outpost to Bruila. A large stone dislodged from the hillside hit the vehicle’s driver, causing the driver to lose control. The SUV then careened off the road and fell into the Baira Khad ravine.

The impact of the collision ejected ten occupants from the vehicle, tragically claiming the lives of six police personnel from the Himachal Pradesh Police Battalion. Police personnel were hailing from the Kangra and Chamba regions.

In addition to the fatalities, four individuals sustained injuries in the accident. Immediate medical attention was provided, and the injured were taken to the Medical College Chamba for treatment.

The local community’s prompt response was crucial in assisting the victims. The Churah administration, local police and concerned citizens worked together to retrieve the bodies and aid the injured passengers.

Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu expressed his heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased police personnel. He directed district authorities to extend financial support to the grieving families and ensure the best possible medical care for the injured individuals.