Shimla: To make police stations more women friendly and approachable, the state Cabinet has given its nod to set up Women Help Desks in District Police Offices and Police Thanas in the State.

Cabinet also gave its nod to purchase 136 two-wheelers and 272 helmets and 136 Desktop Computer to strengthen the Women Help Desks in Police Department.

Jai Ram Thakur Cabinet also gave its consent to provide required machinery and equipments to strengthen Anti-Human Trafficking Units in six districts of the State viz. Shimla, Kangra, Kullu, Sirmaur, Solan and Chamba.