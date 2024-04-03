In a bid to infuse the democratic process with local flavour and celebrate the rich tapestry of its cultural heritage, Himachal Pradesh is set to introduce a unique initiative for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Chief Electoral Officer Manish Garg has announced the establishment of green polling booths across all assembly constituencies, where voters will not only cast their ballots but also immerse themselves in the vibrant art and culture of the region.

This innovative approach aims to enhance voter engagement and foster a deeper connection between citizens and the electoral process. Each polling station will serve as a microcosm of Himachal’s diverse cultural landscape, with displays showcasing traditional art forms, indigenous crafts, and musical performances.

During a recent meeting with District Election Officers, Chief Electoral Officer Manish Garg underscored the importance of incorporating local elements into the electoral experience. He emphasized that beyond the act of voting, the polling stations should serve as community hubs, promoting a sense of pride and belonging among voters.

The initiative not only seeks to celebrate the cultural heritage of Himachal Pradesh but also highlights the democratic values of inclusivity and representation. By providing a platform for local artists and artisans to exhibit their work, the polling stations will become vibrant spaces that reflect the identity and aspirations of the people.

Furthermore, this initiative is expected to attract attention from across the state and beyond, drawing visitors to witness the unique fusion of art and democracy.