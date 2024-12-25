Allegations of Fake Companies Prompt Court to Demand Transparency in Hiring; Himachal High Court to Hear Government Plea on December 31

The Himachal Pradesh government has filed an application in the High Court seeking to lift the ban on outsourced recruitments, imposed last month over allegations of irregularities and fake companies. The Advocate General of the state informed the court that the government plans to establish a committee to oversee the outsourced recruitment process, aiming to enhance transparency and accountability.

The division bench, led by Acting Chief Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan and Justice Satyen Vaidya, will hear the application on December 31. The High Court had earlier prohibited recruitments through the Electronics Corporation on November 7 after the petitioner alleged significant lapses in the process. Concerns were raised about the involvement of around 110 fake companies operating in the state and the absence of defined rules governing recruitment practices.

In its earlier ruling, the court instructed authorities to upload comprehensive data of recruitment companies and candidates on a public website to ensure transparency. The petitioner also pointed out discrepancies in the outsourcing policy, highlighting that while the Centre allows outsourcing only for Class IV posts, Himachal Pradesh extends this to Class III positions as well.

The government’s proposal to form a committee is seen as a step toward addressing these concerns. The committee will be tasked with ensuring that the recruitment process is free from irregularities and that only genuine companies are involved.

Currently, 19,594 outsourced workers are employed across various government departments and undertakings in the state. The High Court’s decision on the government’s plea is expected to have significant implications for the state’s employment policies and thousands of workers awaiting clarity on their positions.

The case underscores the need for stricter oversight and robust mechanisms to prevent exploitation and ensure fair practices in outsourced recruitments, a concern echoed by various stakeholders across the state.