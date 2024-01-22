Election Commission to hold Competitions and Programs in Educational institutions and Raise Awareness Among Students

Shimla – In a significant development, the Election Commission is joining hands with the Education Department to create awareness about voting rights among the students. The collaborative initiative aims to prepare a group of students through the Education Department, ensuring that they are well informed about their voting rights as soon as they turn 18.

Chief Electoral Officer Manish Garg revealed that the Education Department will not only raise awareness but also provide information on Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). The Election Commission team will actively support departmental officers during this campaign, enhancing the educational experience for students.

As part of this comprehensive effort, schools and colleges will witness the launch of various activities, including poster-making, singing, and videography competitions. Additionally, the Poll Day Monitoring System (PDMS) 2.0 will be introduced to further educate students about the electoral process and encourage their active participation.