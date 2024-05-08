Solan district is set to witness a unique initiative aimed at boosting voter turnout in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Voters will not only exercise their democratic right but also enjoy a savoury treat as they head to the polls on June 1st.

Under the campaign titled ‘Eat Pure, Vote for Sure,’ spearheaded by District Election Officer and Deputy Commissioner Solan, Manmohan Sharma, residents are encouraged to cast their ballots in exchange for enticing discounts at local eateries. This innovative scheme aims to blend civic duty with culinary delights, fostering a sense of community engagement.

Participating hotels and restaurants across Solan City are extending a generous 20% discount on meals for voters who display their inked fingers, proof of having cast their vote. Moreover, families that turn out together to vote stand to benefit collectively, with operators proposing additional discounts for the entire family.

Operators are leaving no stone unturned to ensure the success of this initiative. Each bill at these establishments will be stamped, reinforcing the importance of voting while offering a tangible reminder of civic participation.

The initiative not only seeks to incentivize voting but also underscores the pivotal role that businesses can play in promoting democratic engagement. By aligning gastronomic pleasures with the exercise of franchise, Solan district is pioneering a novel approach to civic empowerment.

As the nation gears up for the electoral process, Solan sets a shining example of how communities can come together to amplify the voice of democracy. With delectable rewards awaiting those who fulfil their civic duty, the stage is set for a vibrant celebration of democracy in Solan district come June 1st.