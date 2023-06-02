In a move aimed at providing much-needed relief to the people of Himachal Pradesh, the state government has announced that mustard oil will now be available at a subsidized rate of Rs. 110 per litre through its fair price shops. This decision brings down the cost of mustard oil by approximately Rs. 37 per litre compared to the previous rates under the Public Distribution System (PDS).

Previously, Below Poverty Line (BPL) beneficiaries were purchasing mustard oil at Rs. 142 per litre, while Above Poverty Line (APL) beneficiaries were paying Rs. 147 per litre. With the new pricing, all sections of society will benefit from this significant reduction in price.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu emphasized that the state government is committed to the welfare of its citizens and ensuring food security through the PDS. With a total of 19,74,790 ration card holders in Himachal Pradesh, these individuals are currently able to access subsidized food grains from 5,197 fair-price shops across the state.