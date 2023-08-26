In a significant move to aid those affected by recent disasters, the Central Government has announced its commitment to constructing 6,000 houses in Himachal Pradesh. The initiative, which falls under the PM Awas Yojana’s disaster relief efforts, aims to provide immediate shelter and support to the affected communities.

Union Minister Anurag Thakur revealed this pivotal decision following his discussions with Union Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Giriraj Singh in New Delhi.

Himachal Pradesh bore the brunt of severe floods and unrelenting rains, resulting in substantial damages and displacements. The project resonates with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s directive to prioritize disaster relief efforts. Minister Thakur reiterated the government’s steadfast commitment to standing by Himachal Pradesh during these trying times.

Union Minister Giriraj Singh’s swift response to the situation further underscores the government’s dedication. After a thorough assessment of the damage caused by floods and rains, Singh approved a substantial fund of Rs 2,372.59 crore. This allocation will facilitate 254 projects covering a staggering 2,700 km.