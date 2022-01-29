Shimla: Giving relief to the thousands of consumers, the Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Limited has amended its norm and now allow it to provide new electricity connection without any “No Objection Certificate” from the panchayat, Municipal Corporation or Town and Country Development Authority.

As per the amendment carried out by Himachal Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (HPERC) in the Himachal Pradesh Electricity Supply Code, 2009, only identity proof and proof of the applicant’s ownership of premises would be needed for applying for the new meter connections.

Now applicants can also apply online for a new meter connection through the HPSEBL’s website. And the electricity board is bound to install the new connection within 15 days in urban areas, within 20 days in rural areas and 30 days in remote areas.