In a heartbreaking incident, a canter fell into a deep gorge in Uthadagran, Dharamshala, resulting in the death of five people, including three members of the same family. The victims were harvesting wheat and loading it onto the vehicle when the accident occurred.

Eyewitnesses say that the canter went out of control on the approach road near Uthadagran and fell about 100 meters from the road. The impact of the fall was so severe that four people died on the spot, while a woman who was injured in the accident passed away during treatment at Tanda Hospital.

The deceased have been identified as Shubham, Ravi Kumar, Rajesh, Radha Devi, and Babita Devi. Three of them, Rajesh, Radha Devi, and Babita Devi, were members of the same family.

The local police and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel rushed to the spot to carry out the rescue operation and recover the bodies. The investigation into the cause of the accident is ongoing.