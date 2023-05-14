Advanced Traffic Management System to be implemented for smooth operation and accident prevention

Shimla – The government of Himachal Pradesh is taking steps to enhance the safety of commuters on the Kiratpur-Manali four-lane National Highway (NH). In a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, it was decided that three Traffic-cum-Tourist-Police stations would be established along the 191 km stretch of the NH, passing through Bilaspur, Mandi and Kullu districts.

These police stations will be equipped with an Intelligent Traffic Management System and a Control Room to ensure quick police assistance in case of accidents. Additionally, trauma centers will be earmarked along the four-lane, including the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Bilaspur and regional hospitals in the three districts.

An Advanced Traffic Management System will also be implemented, which includes emergency call boxes, CCTV cameras, automatic traffic counter-cum-classifiers, Vehicle Actuated Speed Displays, and Overhead Driver Feedback System. The system will also have variable message signs, video incident detection systems, and Met devices. The command-and-control center will be located at the toll plaza, with connectivity through optic fiber along NH.

Director General of Police, Sanjay Kundu, assured that a study will be conducted to make all necessary security arrangements at T and Y junctions on the four-lane highway. Regional Officer of the National Highways Authority of India, Abdul Basit, said that crash barriers on the valley side, footpaths, and overbridges have already been constructed for the safety of commuters and passers-by.

The safety of the people of the state and other passengers passing through this route is a top priority for the state government. Adequate funds for the establishment of police stations and other safety measures will be provided, said the Chief Minister. The Kiratpur-Manali four-lane National Highway is expected to be completely ready by the 15th to 20th June 2023.