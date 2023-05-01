Shimla witnessed heavy rainfall on Saturday night and Sunday, receiving the highest rainfall in 24 hours in the last 17 years. The city received 54mm of rainfall, which was just 2mm short of the record set in 2006. The state has received 63 percent more rainfall than normal this April, and it rained more than normal in all the districts of the state.

The maximum temperature in Shimla during April remained below 20 degrees on average, and on April 17, the highest mercury was recorded at 25.9 degrees, the lowest in the last ten years. Due to the cold weather, dozens of patients suffering from cold and fever are reaching the hospitals daily for treatment.

The situation is a complete contrast to the last year when the state received 89 percent less rainfall than normal, making it the least rainfall recorded in the last 19 years. This year, the state has already received 63 percent more rainfall than normal. In 2019, the state recorded 70 and 50 percent more rainfall than normal.

The plain districts of Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, and Kangra have also witnessed lower maximum temperatures than usual. The maximum temperature did not even reach 40 degrees, which was above 43 degrees in Una last year. Most of the high-altitude areas, including Shimla, have to wear jackets and sweaters to protect against the cold.

The unexpected weather is affecting tourism in the state, but it has provided relief to the farmers, as it will help them in the cultivation of Rabi crops. The unexpected rain in April is a matter of concern as it may affect the crops, but it is a relief for the farmers after the last year’s drought-like situation.