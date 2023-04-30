Arjun Tendulkar, son of the legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, recently made his debut in the IPL 2022 for Mumbai Indians. While he has faced criticism for his bowling speed, former cricketer Yograj Singh believes that Arjun’s true potential lies in his batting, particularly as a top-order batter.

Yograj Singh, who has recently trained Arjun Tendulkar, shared an incident where Arjun impressed everyone with his batting skills. Singh said that Arjun told him that he didn’t get much of a chance to bat, and was usually sent in to bat at number 9-10. Singh then sent him into bat, and Arjun surprised everyone with his power-hitting and long sixes. The coach of the Goa Ranji team even compared him to players like Chris Gayle.

Singh’s belief in Arjun’s batting abilities is not unfounded, as the youngster has already shown glimpses of his talent on the field. If given the chance to open the batting or bat in the top order, Arjun could well surprise everyone with his skills and help take Indian cricket to new heights.

Arjun has faced criticism for his bowling speed, particularly in the IPL, where he was hammered for 31 runs in an over. However, Singh believes that Arjun’s main strength lies in his batting and that he should be given a chance to showcase his skills as an opening batter.

Singh believes that Arjun should be given a chance to bat at the top of the order and that he has the potential to amaze cricket lovers with his batting skills. Arjun has already made a name for himself in domestic cricket, having played for Mumbai and Goa teams.

While Arjun has already made his IPL debut, he has yet to make a big impact on the tournament. However, with his impressive domestic performances and the backing of someone like Singh, there is no doubt that Arjun has the potential to become a star player in the future.

Despite the pressure of living up to his father’s legacy, Arjun seems more than capable of handling the expectations and making a name for himself in his own right. With the guidance of someone like Singh, he could well become the next big thing in Indian cricket.