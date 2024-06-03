Shimla – The capital city of Himachal Pradesh, Shimla, experienced light rainfall on today evening, marking a significant change in weather conditions due to the activity of a western disturbance.

In addition to Shimla, light snowfall was reported on the high peaks of Kinnaur. Kangra district, including areas such as Baijnath, also experienced rainfall.

According to the MeT Department, the state can expect more rain from June 4 to June 6. On June 7, there may be rain at one or two places in the middle and high mountain regions, but the weather is forecasted to clear up by June 8 and remain clear through June 9.