The state is set to experience a significant change in weather starting Monday, with Shimla and other middle and high mountain regions expected to receive rainfall. Despite this change, the plains will likely remain dry and continue experiencing heat wave conditions.

The Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert effective until June 7, warning of potential thundershowers and strong winds with speeds of 30 to 40 kilometers per hour. While some areas may see rain on Monday, the plains are expected to stay mostly clear and dry. A yellow alert for heat waves remains in effect for the plains, which could experience temperatures soaring over the coming days.

Sunday brought a slight relief with a marginal drop in maximum temperatures across the state. However, several districts, including Una, Bilaspur, Kangra, Hamirpur, Mandi, Sirmaur, and Solan, continued to experience heat waves. Notably, Hamirpur’s Neri recorded a maximum temperature of 43.9 degrees Celsius, a slight decrease from Saturday’s high of 46.1 degrees. Shimla saw a maximum temperature of 28.2 degrees Celsius, while Una recorded 43.6 degrees Celsius.

According to the weather forecast, the middle and high mountain areas may witness isolated rain showers, thundershowers, and strong winds. This anticipated rain on Tuesday and Wednesday is expected to bring some respite to the region’s residents who have been enduring the ongoing heat.

The expected rainfall in Shimla and surrounding areas is likely to provide much-needed relief from the intense heat, while the plains will need to prepare for continued high temperatures and potential heat waves.