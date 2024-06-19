Farmers and Fruit Growers Rejoice as Rains End Drought Conditions in Himachal; Monsoon Expected to Arrive in Himachal by June 25, Says MeT Department

Shimla – Himachal Pradesh is experiencing significant rainfall, bringing much-needed relief to the residents and the environment. The weather, which had been oppressively hot, has cooled considerably as rain showers sweep through the region.

In Shimla, heavy rains began at 5:30 PM today, marking a sharp drop in temperature and providing a respite from the recent heatwave. Other parts of the state, including Solan, have also reported light to heavy rainfall, further contributing to the relief felt by the populace.

This timely rainfall has brought cheer to fruit growers and farmers, who had been struggling with a drought-like situation. The rains are expected to replenish water supplies, essential for both agricultural activities and daily life. Furthermore, the rain is playing a critical role in helping to douse the forest fires that have plagued many of the state’s forests, alleviating a serious environmental concern.

The rainfall is particularly welcome in hill cities like Shimla and Solan, which have been grappling with water shortages. The current precipitation is likely to ease the immediate water crisis these cities have been facing.

The Meteorological Department had forecasted this wet spell to continue until June 21. Additionally, the state is preparing for the onset of the monsoon, expected to arrive on June 25. This transition promises further relief and a more stable weather pattern in the coming weeks.