Timely Snow Clearance and Stockpile of Essentials: Shimla’s Winter Readiness Plan

The Shimla district administration has announced a comprehensive plan to tackle the challenges posed by heavy snowfall during the upcoming winter season. To ensure public safety and minimize disruptions, Shimla town has been divided into five sectors. Each sector will be monitored by a nodal officer to ensure efficient coordination and timely response during snowfall events.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Anupam Kashyap, chairing a meeting today, emphasized the importance of snow clearance in maintaining essential services. He directed the removal of vehicles parked along the national highway near Shoghi, which obstruct snow removal operations. Additionally, a trial of snow-clearing machinery will be conducted to ensure its readiness. Emergency services, particularly ambulances, will be equipped with chains on their tyres to navigate snow-covered roads without delay. Timely snow clearance will also prioritize access to critical locations, including hospitals and emergency services.

The district has also implemented measures to stockpile essential supplies, including ration, gas cylinders, and medicine, in anticipation of disruptions caused by snowfall. For remote areas like Dodra Kwar, six months’ worth of essential goods has already been made available. The administration has also directed that roads leading to helipads be kept clear, ensuring that air assistance can reach these areas in case of emergencies.

To maintain normalcy during snowfall, the administration has instructed Jal Shakti, Electricity, and Shimla Jal Prabandhan Nigam Limited to ensure smooth supply of drinking water and uninterrupted electricity services. Streetlights across Shimla are being repaired to provide adequate illumination during winter nights.

The Fire Department has been tasked with issuing advisories to residents, advising them on how to stay safe during the winter months. These safety measures include warnings against sleeping with a burning stove and ensuring electrical appliances, particularly heaters, are switched off properly when not in use.

The District Emergency Operations Centre will remain operational 24/7 throughout the winter season, with a toll-free number (1077) available for reporting emergencies. The District Disaster Management Authority will oversee these operations to address any disasters promptly.

The Shimla Police Department has already mapped out areas prone to traffic disruptions due to heavy snowfall. A traffic management plan is in place, ensuring smooth movement of vehicles and quick responses to any incidents.

This proactive approach aims to ensure that Shimla’s residents and tourists experience minimal disruptions during snowfall. By focusing on snow clearance, stockpiling essential items, and maintaining vital services, the administration hopes to prevent the inconveniences that often accompany heavy winter snowfall. The preparedness measures also reflect the district’s commitment to safeguarding heritage buildings and ensuring the safety of citizens and visitors alike. With these comprehensive plans in place, Shimla is set to face the upcoming snowfall season with confidence, aiming to provide a safe, smooth, and hassle-free winter experience.