Shimla – Shimla experienced rain on Thursday afternoon, bringing relief from the intense heatwave. The rain cooled the city, providing much-needed comfort to its residents.

The Met Department predicts more rain in many parts of the state for the next week. Rain is expected from today until June 5, with the heaviest showers on June 1. A yellow alert for thunderstorms has been issued for several areas from May 31 to June 2 due to a Western Disturbance.

While Shimla enjoys cooler weather, the plains and low-lying areas of Himachal Pradesh are still very hot. A yellow alert for a heatwave is in place for these regions. On Wednesday, Una recorded a high temperature of 46.0°C, and Neri in Hamirpur reached 46.3°C. These temperatures have broken past records in places like Dharamsala, Kangra, and Solan.

Nine of the state’s 12 districts – Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Kullu, Mandi, Una, Kangra, Sirmaur, Solan, and Shimla – are experiencing severe heatwave conditions. Temperatures are also high in Chamba, Lahaul-Spiti, and Kinnaur, but these areas have not reached heatwave levels yet.

In Una, the highest recorded temperature for May was 45.2°C in the years 2013, 2005, and 2019. This year’s temperature of 46.0°C has set a new record, marking the hottest temperature ever recorded in Himachal Pradesh.

The expected rain in the coming week should bring more relief from the heat. Residents are hopeful that the cooler temperatures and showers will provide a break from the extreme heat they have been facing.