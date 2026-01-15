Kullu police on Wednesday night seized 104 grams of chitta from a private hotel in Bhuntar and arrested two men, marking the largest recovery of the drug in the district so far this year.

Acting on specific information about drug trafficking, a team from Bhuntar police station raided a hotel located in Chhota Bhuiyan. During the search of a room, the police recovered 104 grams of chitta along with ₹21,200 in cash.

The accused have been identified as Nikhil Sharma (32), a resident of Parla Bhuntar village under Bhuntar post office and tehsil in Kullu district, and Shiv Kumar (32), a resident of House No. 75, Mangli Nichi, Ramgarh post office, tehsil and district Ludhiana in Punjab. Both were arrested on the spot.

A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered against the accused under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and further investigation has been launched. Police said Nikhil Sharma already has two cases registered against him under the NDPS Act, while the accused from Punjab has one case pending under the same Act.

The accused would be produced before the court, and a police remand would be sought for further questioning. “Interrogation of the accused is underway. The source of the chitta and the entire supply chain are being investigated. The assets of the traffickers will also be probed,” police said.

Police officials said the 104 grams of chitta seized is the biggest consignment recovered in Kullu district this year. Earlier, Kullu police had also seized 72 grams of chitta from Bhuntar in a separate case.

The SP added that the police will continue their strict action against drug trafficking to curb the growing menace of narcotics in the district.