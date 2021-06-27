Mandi: Two persons were killed after plummeting into a 250-feet deep gorge near Parashar in Mandi district.

The deceased have been identified as Pawan Kumar and Praveen Kumar, both residents of Koon village in Mehani Panchayat, district Mandi. They were active workers of the Congress Party and one of them was the relative of Congress Leader Kaul Singh Thakur.

According to reports, the deceased along with their two friends Krishan Lal and Hem Raj had gone for a trek in Parashar. They had set up a tent, five kilometres away from Parashar to spend the night. On Sunday around 12:00 am, two of them decided to go outside for urination.

as per the report, one of them lost his balance and he slipped. The other tried to grab him but they both fell into a deep gorge. Their friends, who were reportedly inside the tent, rushed outside as the heard them screaming.

They went to the nearby village and urged people for help. With the help of local residents, they were able to rescue them from deep gorge who were fatally wounded.

They were rushed to Zonal Hospital, Mandi where they were declared dead. Their bodies were later handed over to their relatives after post-mortem.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Mandi Shalini Agnihotri has confirmed the report and said investigation is going on.

Meanwhile, Kaul Singh Thakur has mourned their demise. He also went to Zonal Hospital, Mandi to meet and condole their families.