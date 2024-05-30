Mandi – A tragic road accident claimed the lives of three individuals, including a local Panchayat Pradhan, in the Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh. The incident occurred around noon on the Balichowki-Sudharani road near Fagudhar.

According to reports, an Alto car travelling from Sudharani towards Balichowki went out of control and plunged into a 500-meter-deep drain. The crash resulted in the instant death of all three occupants of the vehicle.

The local administration and police were promptly alerted and reached the accident spot for rescue operations. The depth of the ditch posed significant challenges to the rescue team, who, along with local residents, worked tirelessly to recover the bodies.

Eyewitnesses recounted the harrowing moments following the accident. “We heard a loud noise and rushed to the spot. The car had fallen deep into the drain, and it was challenging to reach the victims,” said a resident.