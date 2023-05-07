The Transport Department of Himachal Pradesh has taken a significant step towards promoting eco-friendly public transport in the state by marking 500 new electric bus routes. In a bid to provide employment opportunities to the youth and encourage the use of electric vehicles, Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu announced the marking of these new bus routes in the budget for the year 2023-24.

The department has already issued orders to the DCs and all RTOs of the districts to start the process of marking e-bus routes. Additionally, a reminder has been sent to ensure the list of 500 e-bus routes is provided soon.

The state government has also announced a subsidy for purchasing electric buses, both big and small, to facilitate the smooth operation of these new bus routes. While route permits for small electric buses will be issued in areas where they can ply, big electric buses will be permitted on routes that can accommodate them.

Deputy Chief Minister has emphasized that the new e-vehicle routes should be identified as soon as possible, and permits for electric buses should be issued to the youth on these routes to provide employment opportunities.

Transport Department Director Anupam Kashyap has stated that the process of finalizing e-vehicle routes for plying electric buses in different areas of the state will soon be completed. This initiative will not only promote eco-friendly transportation in the state but also provide employment opportunities for the youth.