The Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni, has invited online applications for undergraduate and postgraduate programmes for the academic session 2023-24. Interested candidates can submit their applications online before the last date, which is 5 June for normal seat UG courses, 28 June for self-financing seat UG courses, and 17 July for MSc courses.

Entrance tests for undergraduate and MSc courses will be held on 18 June and 25 June respectively. The university will declare the results on 26 June for undergraduate courses and 2 July for MSc courses.

The first counselling for undergraduate normal seats will take place on 3 July, while the counselling for self-financing seats will be conducted on 4 July. The MSC counselling will be conducted on 7 July. The university will conduct the second counselling on 12 July for undergraduate courses and 15 July for MSc courses.

Classes for the new academic session are set to commence from 24 July. Interested candidates are advised to visit the university’s official website for detailed information on the admission process and eligibility criteria.