In a crucial move aimed at securing the rights of Himachal Pradesh, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu met with Union Minister for Power, R. K. Singh, in New Delhi today to discuss the smooth and timely transfer of the Shanan Power Project from the Punjab Government to the rightful owner, the state of Himachal Pradesh.

The Shanan Power Project, presently under the lease agreement of the Punjab Government for a duration of 99 years, is approaching its expiration in March 2024. Recognizing the importance of the project’s rightful transfer, Chief Minister Sukhu sought the intervention of the Union Minister to ensure that the Punjab Government takes the necessary steps to hand over the project to Himachal Pradesh in due course, after the completion of the lease period.

During the meeting, CM Sukhu apprised the Union Minister about the impending expiration of the lease agreement and emphasized the significance of adhering to the agreed-upon timeline for the transfer of the Shanan Power Project. He urged the Union Minister to issue the required directives to the Punjab Government, ensuring that the project is handed over to Himachal Pradesh as per the lease agreement.

Additionally, Chief Minister Sukhu addressed the matter of Himachal Pradesh’s rightful share in the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB). He stressed the state’s entitlement to a 12 percent water royalty and highlighted the challenges faced by various townships in the wake of BBMB projects. CM Sukhu appealed for permission to impose free power royalty on all commissioned projects of BBMB, a long-pending demand of the state.

Assuring the Chief Minister of his support, the Union Power Minister pledged to provide all possible assistance to Himachal Pradesh in resolving these issues and ensuring a smooth transition of the Shanan Power Project to the state after the lease period concludes.