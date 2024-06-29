In a tragic development, the body of a missing taxi driver has been found in the Kiratpur canal. The discovery follows an extensive search initiated after the driver’s son reported him missing to the police.

The driver, Ramakrishna, vanished while en route from Manali to Bilaspur. Acting on the son’s complaint, the Sadar police station registered a zero FIR and began their investigation.

The police recovered Ramakrishna’s taxi from Ludhiana, Punjab. The vehicle showed concerning evidence, with blood stains found inside. This discovery intensified the search for the missing driver.

The police have arrested two suspects from Punjab. DSP Headquarters Madan Dhiman confirmed the arrests, stating that the suspects are being taken to Bilaspur for interrogation. “The investigation will move forward based on the information gathered from questioning the accused,” Dhiman said.

The case unfolded dramatically when Ramakrishna’s son raised the alarm. According to his account, his father had taken two tourists, Gurmeet Singh and Jaspal Karan Singh, to Manali on June 24. The next day, Ramakrishna called his son, informing him that he had returned to Barmana, but he never made it back to Shimla.