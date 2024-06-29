Shimla – A disturbing case has been reported involving the suspected kidnapping of a taxi driver. The driver’s son has filed a complaint with the police, who have registered a Zero FIR and initiated further investigative actions.

The incident began when the taxi driver, identified as Ramkrishan, took two tourists from Shimla to Manali. When he failed to return, his son Deshraj filed a complaint, suspecting his father had been kidnapped. According to Deshraj, his father, along with two tourists, Gurmit Singh and Jaskaran Singh from Ludhiana, departed from Shimla’s Tara Hall area on June 24, heading to Manali in a taxi (HP 01A-5150).

Deshraj reported that on June 25 at around 8:00 pm, Ramkrishan contacted the family, stating he had reached Barmana and would drop the passengers off at Bilaspur before returning to the village. However, the phone was switched off at 11:00 pm, raising concerns.

The following day, Deshraj searched for his father in Darlaghat, Bhararighat, and Barmana. CCTV footage from a petrol pump in Bhararighat showed the taxi being driven by a tourist, with another person in the passenger seat and a figure lying in the back seat. On June 26, the taxi’s mobile phone was briefly switched on, indicating a location near Namhol. Deshraj suspects that Gurmit Singh and Jaskaran Singh from Ludhiana, who travelled to Manali in the taxi, were involved in his father’s disappearance following a dispute.

During the initial investigation, police recovered the taxi in Ludhiana, discovering blood stains inside the vehicle. However, there is still no sign of Ramkrishan.

Sadar Police Station in Shimla registered a Zero FIR based on Deshraj’s complaint and forwarded the case to Barmana police station for further investigation. ASP Shimla Navdeep Singh confirmed that the police have begun further action under sections 364 and 34 of the IPC.