The Mandi Police have dealt a severe blow to the drug cultivation network in the region by destroying more than 2 lakh poppy plants in the Padhar area. The police took action after receiving a tip-off and launched an extensive operation to eradicate the illegal crop from the fields.

The operation was carried out under the supervision of Superintendent of Police Soumya Sambasivan IPS, who spearheaded the crackdown. The team put in tireless efforts to destroy the poppy plants, which are used to produce opium and other harmful narcotics.

The destruction of the poppy plants is a significant achievement for the Mandi District Police, and it sends a strong message to drug traffickers and cultivators in the region. The police have urged the public to come forward and provide any information related to drug cultivation and trafficking, assuring them of complete confidentiality.

The police have also emphasized the need for awareness and education among the youth to prevent them from falling into the trap of drug addiction. The authorities have urged parents and guardians to keep a close eye on their children and to monitor their activities to prevent drug abuse.

The Mandi District Police have earned accolades for their successful operation, and people have commended their efforts to curb drug cultivation and trafficking in the region. The authorities have assured that such operations will continue to make Mandi district a safer and healthier place for everyone.