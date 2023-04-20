Mandi and Bilaspur police have successfully cracked down on drug trafficking in two separate operations, resulting in the arrest of three individuals and the seizure of illegal substances.

The Mandi Police Station Sadar team recovered a significant amount of 614 grams of Charas from two individuals hailing from Haryana and Chandigarh. The police have filed a case at PS Sadar, and further investigation is currently underway. The crackdown was a part of their efforts to curb the illegal drug trade in the region.

In another case, the Bilaspur police seized 17.32 grams of chitta from a youth travelling in a Punjab Roadways bus in Baner, Dharampur Mandi. The accused, identified as Vicky Kumar (29) of village Giyun, Post Office, and Tehsil Dharampur, Mandi, was handed over to Swarghat police station. The police team had set up a naka at Baner on the Chandigarh-Manali National Highway to check vehicles for illegal substances.

During the checking, the police stopped the Punjab Roadways bus en route from Chandigarh to Manali and conducted a search. The accused showed signs of nervousness, raising suspicion. Upon searching him, 17.32 grams of chitta were recovered. DSP Headquarters Rajkumar stated that the accused will be produced in court on Friday.

The police department’s proactive measures to combat drug-related crimes and maintain law and order are commendable. Such efforts are crucial in safeguarding the community from the harmful effects of illegal drugs.