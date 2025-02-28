Mandi: A private bus en route from Manali to Pathankot overturned on Friday morning after being struck by large falling rocks near Banala, narrowly avoiding a major tragedy. The sudden rockfall caused the bus to lose control and overturn on the road, leaving the driver and conductor injured.

The accident occurred when stones unexpectedly fell from the hillside, crashing onto the moving bus (HP63D-5511). Fortunately, only two passengers were on board at the time, preventing significant loss of life. The impact of the falling rocks forced the bus to veer off balance, but a bigger disaster was averted.

Bus driver Jaswant Singh and conductor Ankush sustained injuries in the accident and were immediately taken to the Community Health Center in Nagwain for treatment. Their condition is reported to be stable.

Frequent landslides and rockfalls continue to pose serious risks on Himachal Pradesh’s mountainous roads, especially during changing weather conditions. Authorities have advised travellers to remain cautious while passing through landslide-prone zones and urged timely road safety measures to prevent such incidents.