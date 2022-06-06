Mandi: A eleven-year-old child and his mother were killed while two others of their family members sustained injuries when the car in which they were travelling plunged into a 300-metre deep gorge in Mandi district.

The deceased have been identified as 11-year-old Ishan and his mother Guddi Devi.

The accident took place on Monday around 1:00 AM on Drang-Taryambali-Kantindi link road. According to reports, the family had reached their village after attending a marriage in Nagrota and. Kaku, who was driving the car parked his Jeep. As he stepped out of the vehicle, it started to move backwards and plunged into a deep gorge, killing his wife and son on the spot.

Police reached the spot and rescued the injured as well as recovered the dead bodies.

The injured were rushed to Zonal Hospital, Mandi where they are undergoing treatment. Postmortem of the deceased will also be conducted there.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Mandi Shalini Agnihotri confirmed the report and said the police is conducting the investigation.